Partially blind owl found in Richmond makes Super Bowl prediction

WAYNESBORO, Va. -- A partially blind owl found in Richmond who now lives at the Wildlife Center of Virginia has made a prediction about which team will win Super Bowl LVII.

The wildlife hospital in Waynesboro posted a video Sunday of Athena's prediction as she was given the choice of a mouse offering from two boxes bearing the logos of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Once the worker left her enclosure, Athena ventured down and accepted an offering before flying back to her perch.

"She has ponded this question for many moons," according to the video.

Watch the video below to see which team Athena picked.

Athena was found by an animal control officer in the city in 2012. The bird was "was weak, uncoordinated, and also had significant retinal degeneration in both eyes." Veterinarians believe that may have been caused by West Nile Virus.

As a result, the owl was deemed non-releasable.

The Chiefs and the Eagles will face off in Super Bowl Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

