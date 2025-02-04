Man killed in overnight Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Richmond overnight Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Coalter Street just before 2 a.m. Once they got to the scene, police found a man down and unresponsive.

The victim, Nathaniel Mangram, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at 804-317-6922 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom tributes or memories of Nathaniel Mangram.

