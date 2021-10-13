Richmond one step closer to deciding what to do with millions of federal funds

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond's American Rescue Plan Act budget amendment was announced at Monday night's city council meeting.

The city has a total of $115 million to spend. If the plan is passed as it's written, $80 million would go towards children and families.

This would include $2 million for childcare and $78 million for community centers.

Richmond wants to build a new community center on the current site of Lucks Field. Mayor Levar Stoney was at the site on Tuesday to speak about what new community centers will do for Richmond families.

"The continual refrain that we hear from our residents to parents in our communities is they want something for their kids to do. Now, we offer an array of services through parks and recreation to our families. However, sometimes, access is a barrier. And so, what we're going to do is bring those services, those array of services to the communities that need the most," Stoney said.

The overall spending proposal would also give $32 million to building affordable homes.

An additional $5 million would go towards a health equity fund that is managed by the Richmond City Health District.