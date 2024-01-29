Watch Now
Richmond office building headed for auction after buyer ‘missed the market’

BizSense
Posted at 6:21 AM, Jan 29, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- The pandemic’s effect on office space is leading one downtown Richmond office building to a date with the auction block.

The Branch Building at 1015 E. Main St. is set to be put up for auction next month by North Carolina-based firm Hem + Spire, which bought the six-story building for nearly $1.5 million in January 2020.

The auction’s starting bid is $450,000.

Upon buying the buildings, Hem + Spire set out to modernize the circa-1866 structure for its tenants, which at the time included a law firm and a nonprofit.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

