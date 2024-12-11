Why these Virginia newlyweds hit the Taco Bell drive-thru on their wedding night

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia couple recently grabbed attention on Reddit for celebrating their brand-new marriage at a Taco Bell drive-thru.

Grant and Ashlyn Serrels were married on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Mill at Fine Creek in Powhatan. Grant's sister, Emma Serrels, told CBS 6 that Ashlyn's love for Taco Bell — especially the Spicy Potato Soft Taco — inspired the afterparty.

The bridal and groom parties loaded onto a limo bus, chanting "Crunch Wrap Supreme" and "Spicy Potato Tacos."

Virginia newlyweds on their way to the Taco Bell drive-thru on wedding night

Serrels said that the doors to the building were locked when the party arrived at the restaurant. Only three people, including the bride and groom, were able to place successful mobile orders.

The couple walked through the drive-thru and came to the pickup window before being asked to leave and get out of the way of the car behind the group.

"Ultimately we, as the wedding party, were just happy that Grant and Ashlyn were able to get their Spicy Potato Soft Tacos and Crunchwrap Supremes," Serrels said. "That is what mattered most to us, making their day special."

Serrels said the group had called the restaurant ahead of time to let them know a wedding party would be coming at 10 p.m.

The group then got back in the limo bus and returned to the venue. In any case, the day was one to remember.

"The magic of this day will live with me and my family for years to come," Serrels said. "We are thrilled to welcome Ashlyn into the Serrels family. All is well in the world where love exists. May the rest of their lives be a Baja Blast."

