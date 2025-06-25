Richmond unveils revamped Fire Station 12: 'We're very proud of this station'

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond is celebrating the grand opening of the reconstructed Fire Station 12.

The fire station on West Cary Street is the city's oldest operating station and is now re-imagined for the future.

The state-of-the-art facility blends function with artistry while honoring the station's rich history. The original was torn down, and the new facility was re-built on the same site.

The new station features two apparatus bays for fire equipment and one for an administrative vehicle, a fitness room, a dayroom for rehab, a modern kitchen, and a community room designated for neighborhood meetings and public events.

"I think for the community this is a huge win because now they not only have a station that's pumped and on time with whatever they need, they also have a community station that they can visit and as a young firefighter when I first came here, 12 was just one of those ones you sit on the bench outside and when people came through, if they needed something they could address it to firefighters here it's back again, so we're very proud of this station."

In addition to functional upgrades, Fire Station 12 also serves as a cultural landmark, featuring public art created by local and visiting artists.

