Police share the top 5 Richmond neighborhoods where thieves steal guns from cars

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police posted an alert on their Instagram page for residents and visitors to the city.

"Theft from motor vehicles is a continuing problem in the city of Richmond, particularly when firearms are the items stolen,” the post warned.

Recent crime statistics show that cases of firearm theft from motor vehicles in Richmond have dropped compared to last year. As of this time in 2023, detectives have investigated 602 instances of gun theft from cars versus 507 this year.

The following are the top five Richmond neighborhoods for firearms stolen in motor vehicle theft incidents from September 1 to December 8:

Shockoe Bottom – 21

The Fan District – 12

Chamberlayne Industrial Center – 8

Diamond District – 7

Old Town Manchester – 7

“One of the reasons why we see such elevated numbers for those crimes in those neighborhoods is because they have a lot of nightlife and an influx of people with their vehicles into the area at night,” said Richmond Police First Precinct Lt. James Hogan. “They leave them parked, they leave them unattended, and unfortunately, opportunists come and steal from their vehicles.”

Richmond police warn drivers not to store or hide their weapons in their cars. Do not store weapons in a purse or backpack that you then leave in your car.

Anything of value should not be left in plain view. If possible, leave your car in a well-lit area and in front of a camera, like a Ring doorbell.

“People have locked their doors and had their windows smashed out,” Lt. Hogan explained. “Other times, they’ve left their doors unlocked, and people just jiggle the handles, open them, and go inside. So the safest course of action at this point is just don't leave your belongings unattended in your vehicles."

Gun safes are available for free to residents of the city of Richmond. They can be picked up at any precinct or at RPD headquarters on West Grace Street.

Keep in mind that unless these gun safe boxes are properly secured to a fixed object, thieves can still remove the boxes from vehicles or homes.

RPD recommends that the gun safes be properly secured to a fixed object to prevent their theft.

