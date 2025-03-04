Watch Now
The City of Richmond will take away your oversized trash. Here's when

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on March 4, 2025
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond is offering curbside pickup on bulk items and trash on a few days this year.

Over the next nine months, crews from the Department of Public Works (DPW) will visit each of the 15 neighborhood zones twice, offering residents a chance to dispose of bulk items and trash at no cost. This program is in addition to the city’s biweekly bulk and brush program.

The program is operational on select Saturdays, March 15 through November 15.

All clean-ups are from 8 a.m. until Noon. Residents should place items out Friday evening wherever trash is normally placed to be collected, including in curbsides and alleys.

Examples of items the city will collect:

  • Furniture
  • Mattresses
  • Tires (four per household)
  • Appliances
  • Brush (Note: all brush must be cut into four-foot lengths and bundled)

Items the city will not collect:

  • Electronics
  • Construction debris
  • Hazardous waste items
  • Glass

For more information, visit the city's website here.

Dates and locations of trash pickup

2025 Neighborhood Clean Up Schedule
2025 Neighborhood Clean Up Map

ZoneNeighborhood

1st Cycle

Spring Clean-Up

2nd Cycle

Fall Clean-Up

Zone 1Bellevue/Ginter Park/and Washington ParkMarch 15July 26
Zone 2Northside/Highland ParkMarch 22August 2
Zone 3Church Hill/FultonMarch 29August 9
Zone 4Newtowne/Carver/Jackson WardApril 15August 16
Zone 5The Fan/ShafferApril 26August 23
Zone 6Museum DistrictMay 3September 6
Zone 7Maymont/Byrd/Oregon Hill/CarillonMay 10September 13
Zone 8BellemeadeMay 17September 20
Zone 9Westover Hills/Forest Hill/Woodland HeightsMay 31September 27
Zone 10Broad Rock/BrookburyJune 7October 4
Zone 11Worthington FarmsJune 14October 18
Zone 12Westover GardensJune 21October 25
Zone 13Stratford Hills/Willow OaksJune 28November 1
Zone 14Windsor Farms/University of Richmond/Far West EndJuly 12November 8
Zone 15Stony PointJuly 19November 15

