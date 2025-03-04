The City of Richmond will take away your oversized trash. Here's when

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond is offering curbside pickup on bulk items and trash on a few days this year.

Over the next nine months, crews from the Department of Public Works (DPW) will visit each of the 15 neighborhood zones twice, offering residents a chance to dispose of bulk items and trash at no cost. This program is in addition to the city’s biweekly bulk and brush program.

The program is operational on select Saturdays, March 15 through November 15.

All clean-ups are from 8 a.m. until Noon. Residents should place items out Friday evening wherever trash is normally placed to be collected, including in curbsides and alleys.

Examples of items the city will collect:



Furniture

Mattresses

Tires (four per household)

Appliances

Brush (Note: all brush must be cut into four-foot lengths and bundled)

Items the city will not collect:

Electronics

Construction debris

Hazardous waste items

Glass

For more information, visit the city's website here.

Dates and locations of trash pickup

Zone Neighborhood 1st Cycle Spring Clean-Up 2nd Cycle Fall Clean-Up Zone 1 Bellevue/Ginter Park/and Washington Park March 15 July 26 Zone 2 Northside/Highland Park March 22 August 2 Zone 3 Church Hill/Fulton March 29 August 9 Zone 4 Newtowne/Carver/Jackson Ward April 15 August 16 Zone 5 The Fan/Shaffer April 26 August 23 Zone 6 Museum District May 3 September 6 Zone 7 Maymont/Byrd/Oregon Hill/Carillon May 10 September 13 Zone 8 Bellemeade May 17 September 20 Zone 9 Westover Hills/Forest Hill/Woodland Heights May 31 September 27 Zone 10 Broad Rock/Brookbury June 7 October 4 Zone 11 Worthington Farms June 14 October 18 Zone 12 Westover Gardens June 21 October 25 Zone 13 Stratford Hills/Willow Oaks June 28 November 1 Zone 14 Windsor Farms/University of Richmond/Far West End July 12 November 8 Zone 15 Stony Point July 19 November 15

