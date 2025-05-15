It's Navy Week in Richmond: Here's what you can expect

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Navy Week, May 12 - 18, brings sailors to the community for a week-long series of performances, educational programs and community service. The event coincides with the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy.

Richmond is one of 15 cities hosting Navy Week this year, giving residents a chance to connect with sailors and learn more about naval operations.

"It's an opportunity for the Navy and our sailors to come visit a place where there's not a huge naval presence, and to engage with the community and the people we serve," said Rear Admiral Todd Whalen.

The week includes various community service activities, with sailors volunteering at local organizations.

"I went over to Feed More with about a dozen sailors and helped do some food prep and packaging. And then there were a couple other events with some veterans groups and some VCU groups," said Whalen.

Additional events throughout the week include nonprofit volunteer work and appearances at baseball games, with Whalen scheduled to throw the first pitch at a Richmond Squirrels game.

"I'm hoping not to mess up the first pitch. I did a little practice. I think I'm ready," Whalen said.

Navy Week also showcases various naval careers, including meteorology.

Aerographer's Mate First Class Bonita Norton explained how her role contributes to national security.

"As an aerographer's mate, we actually exploit the environment from the ocean bottom all the way to the stars, and we use that in order to help us navigate and make sure that we have safety of flight, safety of navigation and resource protection," Norton said.

Norton and her colleagues use various instruments, websites and satellite images to gather weather data. They also deploy weather observers who collect real-time information during weather events.

"We do look at climatological data, which is historical weather data, and we go ahead and we utilize that in order to plan for our upcoming deployments. That way, we have an idea of what to expect whenever we get from point A to point B and all the points along the way," Norton said.

For Whalen, Navy Week represents an important opportunity for connection between sailors and the communities they serve.

"Sailors are citizens too. We're of the people, we represent the people. We were just like anyone else. We just swore an oath and wear a uniform to work every day, and sometimes our office is at sea, but we're just like everybody else," Whalen said.

Navy Week continues through the weekend with events planned in conjunction with Richmond's Riverrock Festival.

Other Navy Week events include:



May 12, 12-2 p.m.: Vietnam Veterans Commemoration with the Blue Star Families

May 13, 3-4 p.m.: Mayoral Proclamation at the Virginia War Memorial

May 14 & 15: Interactive displays at the Children’s Museum of Richmond

May 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Family-friendly concert with Norfolk-based rock band at Dogwood Dell

May 17, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.: Performances, demonstrations, and displays at the RVA Big Market

May 17, 5 p.m.: Performances, demonstrations, and displays as the Richmond Ivy take on the Charlottesville Blues

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.