RICHMOND, Va. -- The cost of heating your home and cooking with natural gas has jumped.

Richmond Gas Works sent out a notice to its 120,000 customers in Richmond, Henrico, and Chesterfield that the cost of natural gas went up from 57-cents per 100 cubic feet to $1.11 per 100 cubic feet.

That's a 95% increase.

"By law, Richmond Gas Works must pass on the cost of natural gas purchased and delivered to customers, dollar for dollar, without any markup," a Richmond Gas Works spokesperson wrote in an email.

Gas Works provided the following example of what that could mean for your bill:

The average RGW customer, who uses 70 Ccf of natural gas per month during the heating season, will see an estimated increase of $37.63 or 38% in their total monthly gas bill. Other components of the natural gas bill – the distribution charge and customer charge – are fixed costs.

So what, if anything, can you do to lessen the impact of the price increase?

"Customers who experience difficulty paying their natural gas bill may be eligible for bill payment assistance and are encouraged to seek help before bills become unmanageable," the spokesperson continued. "RGW offers information and programs year-round. RGW customers are also encouraged to enroll in the Equal Monthly Payment Plan (EMPP) to avoid seasonal fluctuations in their monthly bill or apply for assistance through the MetroCare Program, if needed."

Equal Monthly Payment Program (EMPP)

Richmond Gas Works, in conjunction with the Department of Public Utilities, offers this program to create equal monthly payments based upon the aggregate annual customer bill each year. The EMPP works well because it provides customers with an opportunity to develop a monthly energy budget.

MetroCare Program

This heating bill payment assistance program provides funds to eligible families and individuals who are having trouble paying their primary heating bills due to a financial difficulty or other special hardship. Residents within the RGW service territory may apply for funds through MetroCare.

Click here for more information or call RGW Customer Care at 804-646-4646.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.