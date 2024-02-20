Richmond Music: Friday Cheers unveils 2024 concert lineup

RICHMOND, Va. -- Outdoor Richmond concert series Friday Cheers released its full 2024 schedule. Tickets to get on Brown's Island are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Children 12 and under can attend for free.

May 3

Bella White (8 p.m.)

Colby T. Helms & the Virginia Creepers (6:30 p.m.)

May 10

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country (8 p.m.)

Mackenzie Roark (6:30 p.m.)

May 24 – RVA Music Night

The Legendary Ingramettes (8:20 p.m.)

Woody Woodworth & the Piners (7:15 p.m.)

Knifing Around (6:15 p.m.)

May 31

Sir Chloe (8:15 p.m.)

Deux Visages (7:15 p.m.)

Prabir Trio (6:15 p.m)

June 7

Mdou Moctar (8 p.m.)

Leon III (6:30 p.m.)

June 14

Ritchy Mitch & the Coalminers (8 p.m.)

Deau Eyes (6:30 p.m.)

June 21

Digable Planets (8 p.m.)

Tre. Charles (6:30 p.m.)

June 28

Sam Barber (8:15 p.m.)

Jake Kohn (7:15 p.m.)

Villages (6:15 p.m.)

"We are thrilled to kick off the 39th year of Friday Cheers! Great live music at the most beautiful venue in Richmond makes for some memorable Friday evenings in May and June," Stephen Lecky, director of events at Venture Richmond, said.

Friday Cheers season passes are now on sale for $55 ($65 after March 1).

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!