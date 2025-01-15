The story behind the massive mural where Mr. Mayor delivered Richmond Water Crisis updates

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor Danny Avula addressed the city's water crisis several times last week while standing in front of a large orange mural.

During a final press conference on Saturday, Avula declared that city residents could safely drink Richmond water again, even demonstrating by taking a sip.

WTVR

While a team of CBS 6 reporters continues to ask questions about the water crisis causes and solutions, CBS 6 photojournalist Chris Jenkins wanted to know more about the mural that took center stage.

What is this art? Who created it? Is there a story behind the images?

Chris had questions, so Chris found answers.

The artwork, titled "The Quiet Place," was created by Richmond artist Heide Trepanier and has been displayed at the Main Library in Richmond since 2007.

The piece, which features amorphous blobs, holds special meaning for Trepanier who said it reflects her experiences getting lost in a good book.

WTVR Richmond artist Heide Trepanier

Trepanier expressed her surprise and honor at the mayor's choice of backdrop during the press conference.

“I got lots of text messages from people that know me and know my work. And so then I tuned in, and I saw our mayor right there making an announcement in front of my work,” she said. "I was like, 'He's going to point to one of these amorphous blobs and say, this is in your water.'"

So why was the mayor delivering those critical water updates at the library?

The Main Library also houses the Emergency Operations Center, which was activated during the water crisis.

Trepanier acknowledged the unusual juxtaposition of her artwork appearing during a time of crisis.

"I was happy that my work was there, but then we have bad news in front of it," she said.

When asked if she hoped future press conferences took place in similar artistic spaces, Trepanier responded enthusiastically.

WTVR

“I would love that. Anything to promote the arts, and I do appreciate him doing that.” She added, “I think that we're really good at coming together and taking care of each other.”

You can visit "The Quiet Place" at 101 East Franklin Street, which is open seven days a week, and stand in the same spot where Mayor Avula made his announcement.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.