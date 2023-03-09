Richmond is getting its own real-deal Monopoly game

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond is getting it's own edition of a Monopoly board game featuring historic landmarks and popular businesses selected by Richmonders themselves.

The real Mr. Monopoly will be in town Thursday to officially announce the limited-edition game.

You have from now until March 20 to submit Richmond locations you would like to see featured on the board by emailing your ideas to richmond@toptrumps.com. The game is expected to be available at select locations this fall.

This board game will be produced by Top Trumps USA under license from Hasbro — not to be confused with the Richmond-opoly game produced by a different company.

To be selected by Top Trumps is a more exclusive list, with other games designed around destinations like Napa Valley, Lake Tahoe, Cambridge and more.

“Richmond is home to so many historic landmarks, beautiful outdoor recreation spaces, world-class museums and top-ranked restaurants, so we knew the city would be the perfect location and are excited to invite the community to be a part of the process,” said John Marano with Top Trumps USA via press release. “Since we only have 22 squares for our game, we want to create an accurate portrayal of what this community loves about their region and encourage everyone to send in their favorite spaces.”