Richmond proposing tax policy changes in response to meals tax issues

Posted at 6:32 AM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 06:32:47-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Publicity about escalating penalties and fees tied to multiple Richmond restaurants’ meals tax payments are prompting changes to the city’s tax collection practices on a broader scale.

City officials are proposing administrative and legislative changes to how taxes are collected and penalties are applied in response to recent media reports about restaurants that have been hit with high tax bills due to unknown late fees and interest charges accruing over time.

The recommendations were shared with City Council members last Thursday in a memo from Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders, who noted the media attention in presenting the proposals.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

