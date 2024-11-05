Dr. Bob shares the 'biggest unknown' that could decide who will be the next Mayor of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond mayoral candidate who receives the most votes on Election Day may not be the city's next mayor.

The Richmond mayoral race is what's known as a modified Electoral College race.

The winner must win five of nine districts.

"We have five candidates in the race. If only two candidates win districts, we'll have a winner [Tuesday] night. However, if three or four of the candidates win districts, then it's possibility that we would have a runoff," CBS 6 political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth said.

Dr Bob also pointed out that the majority of people voting in Richmond aren't necessarily coming out to vote for mayor, but more so for president.

"In Richmond, 85% of those people are likely to vote for Kamala Harris. Who are they going to see as the most likely, you might say, ally of Kamala Harris? Who are they going to see as the person who is most closely related to Kamala Harris? So that's, I think the big unknown in the city right now," he said.

Mayor of Richmond candidates — Andreas Addison, Danny Avula, Harrison Roday, Maurice Neblett, Michelle Mosby

Richmond's mayoral election appears wide open, in part because of the unique way that Virginia's Capital city resolves the election. Following Election Day, if a candidate secures the most votes in five of the city's nine city council districts, they are declared the winner.

Should no single candidate win five districts, the two top overall vote-getters then head to a run-off election, which would be held on December 16 this year.

Dr. Danny Avula — a leading healthcare voice during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic — and Harrison Roday — a non-profit and business leader — carry fundraising advantages, both pulling in close to a million dollars, according to VPAP.

Both Mosby and Addison have significant name recognition and previous city service as longtime members of Richmond City Council.

Neblett is a community organizer with lifelong ties to Richmond.

