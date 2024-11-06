Richmond Mayoral Race: Here's what we know

RICHMOND, Va. — The race for Mayor of Richmond may not be decided on Election Night.

To win the election, a candidate needs to get the most votes in at least five of the nine city council districts.

"We have five candidates in the race. If only two candidates win districts, we'll have a winner [Tuesday] night. However, if three or four of the candidates win districts, then it's possible that we would have a runoff," CBS 6 political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth said.

If none of the candidates win the majority of districts, the two candidates with the most citywide votes will face off in a runoff election.

The runoff election would occur in December and follow the same method as the general election — whichever of the two candidates wins the majority of districts wins the seat. If the two candidates tie, whoever receives more votes citywide wins the seat.

Mayor of Richmond candidates — Andreas Addison, Danny Avula, Harrison Roday, Maurice Neblett, Michelle Mosby

Dr. Danny Avula — a leading healthcare voice during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic — and Harrison Roday — a non-profit and business leader — carry fundraising advantages, both pulling in close to a million dollars, according to VPAP.

Both Mosby and Addison have significant name recognition and previous city service as longtime members of Richmond City Council.

Neblett is a community organizer with lifelong ties to Richmond.

