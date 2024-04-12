Tredegar CEO’s Mooreland Farms deal topped Richmond's March home sales at $3.5M

RICHMOND, Va. -- The priciest home sale in metro Richmond last month turned heads for its per-square-foot sale price, which came close to the highest ever recorded in the area.

The 5,700-square-foot house at 204 S. Mooreland Road sold March 28 for $3.5 million, above its February list price of $3.1 million.

The sale comes out to $614 per square foot, high for the market but not quite a record, according the Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service.

Adam McEwen, MLS software support manager, said several listings in the Richmond area have topped $700 per square foot, including $883 per square foot for the Glen Roy estate’s 11,300-square-foot home that sold in 2020 for $10 million.

