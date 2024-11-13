These roads will be closed for the 2024 Richmond Marathon

RICHMOND, Va. — Numerous "No Parking" zones and street closures will take effect as early as Thursday for the 2024 Richmond Marathon.

Parking restrictions and detours throughout the city begin at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14 and will continue through 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Vehicles parked along the race course will be towed to accommodate the event starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.

Richmond Police Department Map of 2024 Richmond Marathon Road Closures

Richmond Police Department 2024 Richmond Marathon Road Closures

Richmond Police Department 2024 Richmond Marathon Road Closures

WTVR 2024 Richmond Marathon Road Closures

WTVR 2024 Richmond Marathon Road Closures

Richmond Police Department 2024 Richmond Marathon No Parking Locations

Richmond Police Department 2024 Richmond Marathon No Parking Locations

For towing inquiries, contact Seiberts Towing at (804) 233-5757.

Information is subject to change and additional streets may be temporarily closed as needed.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok