These roads will be closed for the 2024 Richmond Marathon

RICHMOND, Va. — Numerous "No Parking" zones and street closures will take effect as early as Thursday for the 2024 Richmond Marathon.
Parking restrictions and detours throughout the city begin at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14 and will continue through 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Vehicles parked along the race course will be towed to accommodate the event starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.
For towing inquiries, contact Seiberts Towing at (804) 233-5757.
Information is subject to change and additional streets may be temporarily closed as needed.
