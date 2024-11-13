Watch Now
These roads will be closed for the 2024 Richmond Marathon

RICHMOND, Va. — Numerous "No Parking" zones and street closures will take effect as early as Thursday for the 2024 Richmond Marathon.

Parking restrictions and detours throughout the city begin at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14 and will continue through 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Vehicles parked along the race course will be towed to accommodate the event starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.

2024 Richmond Marathon Road Closures Map
Map of 2024 Richmond Marathon Road Closures

2024 Richmond Marathon Road Closures 1
2024 Richmond Marathon Road Closures
2024 Richmond Marathon Road Closures 2
2024 Richmond Marathon Road Closures
2024 Richmond Marathon Road Closures 3
2024 Richmond Marathon Road Closures
2024 Richmond Marathon Road Closures 4
2024 Richmond Marathon Road Closures
2024 Richmond Marathon No Parking Locations 1
2024 Richmond Marathon No Parking Locations
2024 Richmond Marathon No Parking Locations 2
2024 Richmond Marathon No Parking Locations

For towing inquiries, contact Seiberts Towing at (804) 233-5757.

Information is subject to change and additional streets may be temporarily closed as needed.

