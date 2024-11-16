Thousands take part in Richmond Marathon, breaking attendance record: 'We are thrilled'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly 21,000 runners made their way through the River City taking part in the Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon, CarMax Richmond Half Marathon or VCU Health 8k on Saturday morning.

This year's number of participants, 20,939, breaks the previous record set in 2014 of 20,586 runners.

“We are thrilled to see the incredible enthusiasm across all distances at the Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon,” Race Director Megan Schultz said. “Selling out the full marathon and the CarMax Richmond Half Marathon highlights the growth of this event, and the strong sense of community Richmond has built around it. Whether you’re a competitive athlete or running for fun, this race is a celebration of health, fitness, and the spirit of our city.”

This year's full marathon and the half sold out earlier in the week, hitting their caps of 6,200 and 10,000 runners.

The marathon looped through historic neighborhoods, along the James River and downhill to the finish line in the heart of the city.

The 47th running of the marathon featured a post-race party downtown on Brown's Island along the James River.

The Richmond Marathon, dubbed “America’s Friendliest Marathon,” is one of the top 25 qualifying races runners participate in to qualify for the Boston Marathon.