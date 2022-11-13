Thousands take part in Richmond Marathon with post-race party on Brown's Island

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 16,000 runners made their way through the River City taking part in the Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon, CarMax Richmond Half Marathon or VCU Health 8k Saturday morning.

The marathon looped through historic neighborhoods, along the James River and downhill to the finish line in the heart of the city.

The 45th running of the marathon featured a post-race party downtown on Brown's Island along the James River.

The Richmond Marathon, dubbed “America’s Friendliest Marathon,” is one of the top 25 qualifying races runners participate in to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

Registration for next year's marathon, scheduled for Nov. 11, 2023, is now open.