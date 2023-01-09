Watch Now
Her Richmond mansion 'Tiara' sold for millions, she died the next day

The 8,300-square-foot “Tiara” mansion at 5511 Cary Street Road in Richmond sold on Dec. 15 for $2.4 million.
Posted at 9:13 AM, Jan 09, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- After three years on and off the market, a century-old mansion near the Country Club of Virginia that was tied to one of the families behind a local Fortune 500 landed a buyer in December as one of the priciest home sales in the Richmond area that month. The 8,300-square-foot “Tiara” mansion at 5511 Cary Street Road sold Dec. 15 for $2.4 million, making it the month’s third-priciest sale, according to the Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. Click here to read Richmond BizSense's report on the home and homeowner.

