Richmond man wins $1 million in Virginia Lottery, matching 5 out of 6 numbers

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond man recently won a $1 million prize from the Virginia Lottery, just one number shy of winning the jackpot.

“Just one glance, and I fell into a daze," said Andrew Logan, who won from a Mega Millions ticket he bought at a Mechanicsville Kroger.

He selected a set of six numbers that he often plays, according to Virginia Lottery. When the winning numbers were drawn on Sept. 24, he matched the first five numbers to win Mega Millions’ second prize.

Virginia Lottery Andrew Logan (right)

“I went through the full range of emotions,” the Richmond man told Lottery officials.

The winning numbers were 1-6-10-23-27, and the Mega Ball number was 18. Logan was one of two $1 million winners in Virginia in that drawing. The other $1 million winning ticket was bought in Chesterfield.

Mr. Logan, who works in sales, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

The odds of matching the first five numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. Richmond received more than $27.9 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year. In Fiscal Year 2024, the Lottery raised more than $934 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.



