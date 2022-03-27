Richmond man treated with antivenom after being bit by deadly pet snake

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond man was treated with antivenom treatment after being bit by his deadly pet snake.

On Sunday, Virginia State Police were contacted by VCU's Police Department requesting assistance in expediting the delivery of antivenom treatment from the Virginia Beach Aquarium.

Overnight, a man was bit by his pet snake, an African Pit Viper. This species of snake is known as one of the top ten deadliest snakes in the world.

VCU hospital treated the man with antivenom from the National Zoo. However, another dose was needed to save the man's life.

A state police sergeant got the antivenom from an employee at the Virginia Beach Aquarium and was able to transport the treatment to Richmond. The treatment was provided to VCU emergency personnel in a short period of time.

