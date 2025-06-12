Dogs attacked Richmond mail carriers 7 times last year, 157 times statewide

RICHMOND, Va. — There were seven dog attacks on Richmond mail carriers and 157 across Virginia last year, according to the United States Postal Service.

June is USPS' Dog Bite Awareness Month. They say it isn't about bad or aggressive dogs, but about unpredictable moments.

Even dogs that have never shown signs of aggression can react in ways you may not expect.

That's why the USPS is asking you to keep your dog secured in the house, yard, or on a leash away from the carrier.

Richmond mail carrier Jeffrey Kozol said he likes all the dogs on his route, but he's had several close calls in the past.

"I've never been bit. There has been some times where dogs have actually broken glass by the doors if they have glass windows on the side doors that the dog did break glass. However, the owner was home and was able to secure the dog. I've had a dog chase me down the street. I don't want to use my dog spray, but if I have to, I will," Kozol said.

Dog spray is just one tool mail carriers have in their bag to protect themselves from dog attacks. The USPS trains carriers to do things such as make a non-threatening noise or rattle a fence when entering a yard, keep eyes on any dog, and never assume a dog won't bite.

Carriers also have a dog alert feature on their scanners.

Unsecured dogs can also interfere with your mail delivery. Carriers are able to stop mail service whenever they feel unsafe, and until that changes, you would have to pick up your mail at the post office. If the issue isn't addressed, you could be required to rent a Post Office box to receive mail.

