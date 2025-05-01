Man dies after shooting in Richmond's East End, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. — A man died after being shot multiple times in Richmond on Wednesday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. along Magnolia Street, on the outskirts of Whitcomb Court.
First responders found the man, who had been shot in the head, down at the scene. He was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jon Burkett is at the scene and can see officers with long guns nearby. Crime Insider sources say the suspect could still be in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

