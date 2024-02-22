He was driving for Lyft when one of his passengers was shot and killed in the backseat

RICHMOND, Va. -- One man is dead and a teenager is recovering after they were shot at while in the backseat of a car in Richmond, Tuesday evening.

The victims were in the back of a Lyft rideshare, on their way to Saint John Street. When the driver started to pull away from the curb, the backseat of the car was peppered with bullets.

After arriving at the Peter and Paul Developmental Center in Fairfield Court Tuesday night Whoody, the driver operating the Lyft, says everything seemed normal.

"We exchanged names, they made sure I was the correct driver and I made sure they were the right passengers and they get in the car and sit down, and next thing you know,” Whoody said, as he made a gun motion with his hand.

He says a masked man walked up to the back of his SUV and began firing into it.

"About 10 or 12 - the whole clip."

Police say both riders were hit, one a 17-year-old boy - who Crime Insider sources say was hit several times but able enough to try and talk to 19-year-old Trimaine Reed who Whoody says was in and out of consciousness.

He later learned on his way to the emergency room that he was a young father.

"I'm here to help people bro - I don't want kudos for this, it's just unfortunate the victims gotta go through that and their families. Bruh just lost his life and he has a baby - a newborn baby."

Reed was later pronounced dead at VCU Medical Center.

The 17-year-old victim was rushed into surgery and is now in stable condition.

An investigation as to why the teenagers were targeted is now underway.

As for Whoody, once he gets his now bullet-riddled car fixed, he says he will be back serving the community he loves - never forgetting the violent night in Fairfield.

"I pick up random people all day, 25 to 35 rides a day - I know what comes with it."

If you have information that can help Richmond police detectives, you can call their anonymous tip line at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

