Richmond looking for feedback on how to spend casino money

RICHMOND, Va. -- The City of Richmond held a virtual public meeting on Wednesday night asking for feedback on how to spend the $25.5 that the city would receive from One Casino and Resort if the project is approved by voters in November.

If voters approve the casino gaming referendum in November, the money will be given to Richmond upfront.

Preliminary survey results showed that the majority of participants hope that 70 percent of the money will go to projects in the southside starting with school-related projects and walking infrastructure projects.

To provide feedback, the city is administering a digital survey and mail-in surveys are being sent out through September 6.

If the project is approved, the casino would be built off of Commerce Road near the Philip Morris plant.