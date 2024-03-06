Richmond libraries join the fight against the city's silent killer

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Public Library and the American Heart Association are now offering blood pressure monitors at seven Richmond libraries to raise awareness about hypertension. Almost half of American adults suffer from high blood pressure, which can increase risks of heart disease and stroke — two leading causes of death in Richmond.

"Hypertension can lead to these other problems as you age," Dr. Emily Robbins, a volunteer with the American Heart Association, said. "Our medical system is not set up to provide people that information anymore in a standard doctor's appointment."

WTVR Dr. Emily Robbins, a volunteer with the American Heart Association

Jackie Harris, with Capitol Area Health Network, called hypertension a silent killer.

She said checking your health stats at the library station is an easy process.

“It doesn't hurt at all to get your blood pressure checked," she said, "It's very minimal."

WTVR Jackie Harris with Capitol Area Health Network

In addition to the stations, this week the partnership has offered 35 blood pressure kits for people to check out and take home.

"It's in part about checking the numbers and taking it to the doctor and the doctor providing medication and all of that," Robbins said. "But it's also about the person just understanding their body because I think sometimes people don't feel like they have a lot of control."

