Why the Richmond LGBTQ Chamber hosted a career week and job fair

RICHMOND, Va. -- Pride Month is in full swing celebrating the LGBTQ community and promoting equality in Richmond and around the country.

The Richmond LGBTQ Chamber hosted its first Career Week since 2019 with resume workshops, job fairs, and professional networking events.

Dozens of employers descended upon Diversity Richmond’s event space on Wednesday hoping to recruit workers with diverse skills and talents.

"These are employers that are really stepping up to the table and want to be inclusive and diverse in their workforce and promoting community,” Kevin Clay, of Richmond-based marketing company Big Spoon, said.

Nearly 100 job seekers attended the fair, connecting with equality-minded companies such as FedEx, Dominion Energy, Henrico County, Topgolf, VCU, and the YMCA of Greater Richmond.

“Unfortunately, LGBTQ people are not protected in the workplace under nondiscrimination laws. So that's why it's really important to have events like this available,” Clay said.

Graphic designer and brand strategist Michael Musatow came prepared with resumes and said he found several good leads at the event. He’s been freelancing for a while but hopes to find a full-time position somewhere with benefits.

“I love a good 401k or retirement plan and health insurance. They’re all big pluses that you don't really get when you're working for yourself,” Musatow, who has seen the rise of AI disrupt his industry in recent years, said.

Clay worries members of the LGBTQ community might be particularly vulnerable in workplaces where their unique life experiences go unnoticed.

“LGBTQ people, traditionally, have been part of marginalized communities so we really want to help lift them up,” Clay said.

At Work: Richmond LGBTQ Career Week continues with a networking event at Sam Miller’s in Shockoe Bottom on Thursday. Click here for more information.

