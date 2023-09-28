Richmond grandfather and his grandson compete on ‘Lego Masters’

RICHMOND, Va. -- When David Levine gave his then-4-year-old grandson Ben Edlavitch his first Lego set, the local real estate developer couldn’t have imagined that, 16 years later, he’d be joining him as his teammate on a Lego-building competition TV show.

The pair are one of three teams competing tonight on the Season 4 premiere episode of Fox’s Lego Masters, the Will Arnett-hosted, reality TV-style show in which 12 two-person teams compete in Lego building challenges and vie for a $100,000 grand prize.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.