Richmond grandfather and his grandson compete on ‘Lego Masters’

Richmonders David Levine, left, and grandson Ben Edlavitch compete on the latest season of ‘Lego Masters.’<br/>
Posted at 6:29 AM, Sep 28, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- When David Levine gave his then-4-year-old grandson Ben Edlavitch his first Lego set, the local real estate developer couldn’t have imagined that, 16 years later, he’d be joining him as his teammate on a Lego-building competition TV show.

The pair are one of three teams competing tonight on the Season 4 premiere episode of Fox’s Lego Masters, the Will Arnett-hosted, reality TV-style show in which 12 two-person teams compete in Lego building challenges and vie for a $100,000 grand prize.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

