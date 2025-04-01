LEAF Project provides hope, support for Richmonders facing homelessness

RICHMOND, Va. — The LEAF Project is providing a lifeline for individuals experiencing homelessness in Richmond through transitional housing and essential resources. Launched in September 2024, the program aims to assist those facing chronic and sudden homelessness by offering supportive services and a safe place to call home.

"It's a transitional housing program where we provide supports to individuals who experience any level of chronic homelessness or even just sudden homelessnes," said Monica Lucas, co-owner of the LEAF Project.

Operating two houses, one for men and another for women, the LEAF Project offers low-cost accommodations for those in need.

"I told her, when I first got here, 'You have a lovely home here,' and she goes, 'No, this is your home,' and it was awesome," said Darrick Booker, a participant in the program.

In addition to housing, the LEAF Project pairs participants with counselors and various resources to help them transition to greater stability.

"None of us can do this by ourselves. Life is tough, and so what we want to do is, you know, for whatever lack of experience and training they may have had in various areas, from cleaning to knowing how to budget, knowing how to even make their bed, we want to provide that support to them," Lucas said.

Participants like Booker have found invaluable assistance through the program.

"This program actually helped me navigate the social security system and learn how to get the benefits I need," he noted.

Recognizing a critical gap in services for individuals seeking help, Lucas and her team were determined to create a solution.

"A person comes in, they start to feel better, they're on their medications, they're seeing their therapist, basically adhering to their regimen to stay healthy, and then to usher them back to the streets was just something that we just were heartbroken about," she explained. This realization led them to secure a property dedicated to helping those in need.

As part of this supportive community, Gregory Saunders has found motivation to continue moving forward.

"I learned to pick myself up and keep going forward. I’m fighting the battle and winning, for once in my life," he said.

As the LEAF Project continues to support its participants, opportunities remain for those seeking help. There are a few spots open in both the men’s and women’s houses. Individuals interested in applying for the program can visit leafprojectrva.com for more information.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

