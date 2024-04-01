Richmond laundromat chain expands with new location on Hull Street in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. --A growing chain of local laundromats is looking to clean up in Chesterfield.

Neighborhood Laundromat recently opened a new outpost at 10724 Hull Street Road. It is owner Al Bingenheimer’s fourth laundromat since he founded the company more than a decade ago.

The laundromat occupies a 2,400-square-foot building that was formerly a 7-Eleven convenience store. The location has 28 washers and 16 double-decker dryer units.

Bingenheimer estimated that the new location has been a $1.5 million project, which includes about $400,000 in renovations and about $500,000 in equipment in addition to the money spent on the property. An LLC tied to Bingenheimer bought the property for $575,000 in 2022, per online land records.

