Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond laundromat chain expands with new location on Hull Street in Chesterfield

neighborhood-laundromat-al-2048x1152.jpg
BizSense
neighborhood-laundromat-al-2048x1152.jpg
Posted at 6:18 AM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 06:18:46-04

RICHMOND, Va. --A growing chain of local laundromats is looking to clean up in Chesterfield.

Neighborhood Laundromat recently opened a new outpost at 10724 Hull Street Road. It is owner Al Bingenheimer’s fourth laundromat since he founded the company more than a decade ago.

The laundromat occupies a 2,400-square-foot building that was formerly a 7-Eleven convenience store. The location has 28 washers and 16 double-decker dryer units.

Bingenheimer estimated that the new location has been a $1.5 million project, which includes about $400,000 in renovations and about $500,000 in equipment in addition to the money spent on the property. An LLC tied to Bingenheimer bought the property for $575,000 in 2022, per online land records.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone