Richmond Kickers unveil new water refill stations at City Stadium

RICHMOND, Va. -- Saturday night the Richmond Kickers and the Richmond Ivy Soccer club launched a new collaboration to keep fans hydrated at games.

The teams partnered with Richmond Water to debut new water refill stations at City Stadium. The stations offer free, filtered water to fans and encourage the use of refillable bottles.

Richmond Water says that the initiative not only provides hydration opportunities but also is a proactive step in waste reduction by decreasing the reliance on single-use plastics.

City Stadium according to the organization also doesn't have recycling services currently after the city stopped recycling services in the area during the pandemic.

The water refill stations are supported through sponsorships to make them a permanent fixture at all stadium events and support maintenance of the units.

And Richmond Water says they would like to expand the program outside of City Stadium in the future. The portable refill stations only require a standard hose connection and therefor could be used across various community events and gatherings according to the organization.

Richmond Water is a brand by the digital agency Xpontent21.

