Richmond Kickers hosting another Women's World Cup watch party at City Stadium

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Kickers will be hosting its second watch party Wednesday night to cheer on the U.S. Women's National Team as they take on the Netherlands.

Drew Norris, VP of Partnerships with the Richmond Kickers, said the team's first watch party last Friday, when Team USA took on Vietnam, was a big success with about 2,000 people in attendance.

"City Stadium and the Richmond Kickers are a community club, and we want to make City Stadium a community hub, so trying to bring different people out to the stadium that maybe aren't here normally for our games or events and trying to really make this place something special here in Richmond," Norris said.

Norris said the goal is to give women's soccer more exposure, especially as the city gears up to host a women's USL league for the 2024 season.

According to the Kickers, W League Richmond team's launch in 2024 marks the first time Richmond has competed in a pre-professional women's league since the Richmond Kickers Destiny that operated from 2005 to 2009.

"It's a really great piece for us, especially with the announcement of our women's club coming next season. We're really excited to bring that to Richmond and bring a new brand to life here in the City," Norris said.

There will be food trucks and live music.

Gates open at 7 p.m. and kickoff is at 9 p.m. Admission and parking are free, but viewers do need to reserve their tickets online.