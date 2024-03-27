Richmond Kickers kicking off next big upgrade at City Stadium

RICHMOND, Va. -- With a new season underway and a brand-new women’s club set to debut, the Richmond Kickers are looking to spruce up their stadium.

The local pro soccer team is planning to replace the 30-year-old scoreboard at City Stadium with a new, larger video board. It’s a next step in the long-term lease the club signed with the city in 2016 to upgrade and renovate the city-owned stadium at 3301 Maplewood Ave., which has been the team’s home since 1995.

The first round of improvements as part of that deal were unveiled in 2020, just days before the pandemic arrived and upended the Kickers’ season.

While the existing scoreboard doesn’t have a screen and can only show the score, Rob Ukrop, who leads the Kickers’ ownership group, said the new board will be capable of showing replays, live stats and more.

