Richmond Kickers honor Dr. Frank Ramsey for 40 years of service in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Kickers on Saturday honored a doctor that has served Central Virginia for 40 years.

According to the Kickers, in July of 1984 Dr. Frank Ramsey moved with his family to Richmond to accept a position as the medical director for Chippenham and Johnston-Willis Emergency Departments.

At the time, Dr. Ramsey had just completed a resident in emergency medicine at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

Dr. Ramsey was the first residency-trained, board-certified emergency physician in the Commonwealth.

Before becoming a doctor Ramsey also served as a volunteer medical student for the Austrian Red Cross and worked as an EMT for a private provider. At the time all you needed to work as a EMT was a having a Red Cross first aid card.

Dr. Ramsey also served as the operations medical director in Richmond, Forest View Rescue, Manchester Rescue, Amelia Fire and Rescue, Nottaway Rescue, Blackstone Fire, SkyStat Helicopter Service, and Chesterfield Fire and Rescue.

To honor Dr. Ramsey the kickers had him come on the field during their Saturday match.

