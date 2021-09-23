Richmond Kickers collecting soccer balls for Afghan refugees

RICHMOND, Va. -- Soccer is the known as the world's sport, which is why a soccer ball can bring anyone together.

That's also why the Richmond Kickers, along with the Richmond soccer community, are collecting soccer balls and jerseys to deliver to Afghan refugees being housed at Fort Lee and Fort Pickett.

It's part of "Operation Allies Welcome."

They have gathered more than 1,300 soccer balls so far, but hope to get 2,000.

"It's really important that they have something that they love to do. And you know, soccer is the world's game. It just brings people together and just having a ball that kick around or dribble or juggle is just such a powerful thing for a kid," said Richmond Kickers Chairman Rob Ukrop.

You can help out by going to their website and buying balls. There will also be a collection bin at City Stadium this Saturday.