Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond KavaClub founder discusses regulatory limbo, defends safety of kava drinks

kavaclub-fred-bryant-cropped-2048x1152.jpg
Mike Plantania
kavaclub-fred-bryant-cropped-2048x1152.jpg
Posted at 7:14 AM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 07:14:54-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- In 2017, Richmond entrepreneur Fred Bryant stumbled upon a story on ESPN about how members of the New England Patriots football team were drinking kava as a pain reliever and social lubricant.

The drink, made from ground up leaves of a certain pepper plant, is traditionally served like tea and has been consumed in its native lands of Polynesia for thousands of years, providing users with feelings of relaxation and mild euphoria.

Intrigued, Bryant bought some kava powder and made himself a glass. “Well, it’s good enough for Tom Brady,” he recalls thinking ahead of taking a sip.

His first impression left a bad taste.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone