CBS 6's Jon Burkett is serving up subs at Jersey Mike's for a good cause. Here's when.

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett spent Tuesday making sandwiches at Jersey Mikes in Atlee. Folks who saw him there may be wondering why.

Richmond-area Jersey Mike's locations will be supporting the Special Olympics of Virginia as part of the company's nationwide Month of Giving event, when store owners choose local charities to donate funds to.

The month-long event is capped off with Wednesday's Day of Giving, when 100% of sales will go directly to supporting athletes with intellectual disabilities.

If you missed meeting Jon on Tuesday, he will be serving up subs again on Wednesday at the 9325 Chamberlayne Road location.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube