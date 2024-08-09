'Be ready to have a really good time' at the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival at Maymont, organizers say

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival is back for its 12th annual array of popular performing artists this weekend at Maymont.

"The biggest thing that we ask people to bring with them is their energy — and their friends and their family," Frances Burruss, the director of account management at JMI said. "Just be ready to have a really good time."

This year’s festival promises to be a vibrant celebration of sound.

"A lot of people have probably seen the lineup for this year. We've got Fantasia, Ludacris; Wyclef is our artist in residence," Burruss said. "We've also got St. Paul in the Broken Bones, which is a phenomenal group, Bob, James Lee, Ritenour, Monica, Andra Day, and the list goes on and on."

The list also includes Gregory Porter, Regina Belle and hometown favorite Elliott Yamin from season 5 of "American Idol." Yamin, who recently appeared on CBS 6's "Virginia This Morning," is excited to be back for a second year.

"I'm always reminded of all the love and support, the whole city, in the whole state," Yamin said. "It's a special place in my heart and always takes me back to a really special time in my life so it's beautiful."

After Friday’s show at the Hippodrome, Yamin and his band will perform again on Saturday at Maymont. Gates open at 11 a.m. on both days.

"Our first performer is at noon," Burruss said. "It gives people plenty of time to come in and check out everything that's happening in the park, visit our exhibitors on the way in, visit our vendor marketplace. So plenty to do from the time people get in those gates."

For parking, there are a few options in addition to street parking around Maymont.

"We also have parking at Dogwood Dell, and there's a shuttle from there, and that is free parking," Burruss said. "We also have parking at the VCU Cary Street Deck parking there is $12 but there's a shuttle that brings, brings you here from there as well."



Disabled parking is also at the same deck for $12 with a free shuttle service to Maymont. Lawn chairs, blankets, and water in a small cooler are allowed.

"We do not allow any outside alcoholic beverages, no glass containers, that sort of thing," Burruss explained. "You can bring a small umbrella, but just nothing big that's going to obstruct the view, and then all umbrellas are down during the performances."

Organizers, who asked folks to leave their pets at home say the grounds may be wet, so plan accordingly.

"You can customize your own experience," Burruss said. "Wear some comfortable shoes. Bring your sunscreen. Definitely, if you're going to be here in the evening, you might want some bug spray. And again, bring that energy and bring your friends."

There are a lot of activities at Maymont for the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival. Click here for more information and to get tickets.



