RICHMOND, Va. — An inmate at the Richmond City Jail died Sunday night, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The cause of death has yet to be determined by the Medical Examiner. The Sheriff's Office said the name of the individual and details of the incident will not be disclosed.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

