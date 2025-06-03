Watch Now
Richmond City Jail inmate dies

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 3, 2025
RICHMOND, Va. — An inmate at the Richmond City Jail died on Monday, according to a notification from the Sheriff's Office.

He is the second person to die in the Richmond City Jail this year. Demario White died on March 9 after a "medical emergency," which was one of the few details White's family was told about his death.

The Medical Examiner's Office determined White's cause of death was "fentanyl and Xylazine toxicity."

This is a developing story.

