Richmond City Jail inmate dies

RICHMOND, Va. — An inmate at the Richmond City Jail died on Monday, according to a notification from the Sheriff's Office.

He is the second person to die in the Richmond City Jail this year. Demario White died on March 9 after a "medical emergency," which was one of the few details White's family was told about his death.

The Medical Examiner's Office determined White's cause of death was "fentanyl and Xylazine toxicity."

Watch: Family desperate for answers after death of Richmond Jail inmate: 'They're not telling us anything'

Family desperate for answers after inmate dies at Richmond Jail

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube