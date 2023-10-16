A Richmond jail inmate dies for the 6th time since March 2022

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond City Sheriff's Office has confirmed reports that a inmate at the jail died on Sunday.

"The cause of death is unknown and will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner," the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The name of the individual or how they died is not being disclosed by the Sheriff's Office.

This marks the 6th death at the jail since March of 2022.

