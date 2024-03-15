Richmond Ivy, new women’s soccer team, to hold Home Opener at City Stadium in May

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Ivy Soccer Club is the name of the USL W League’s new club in the River City.

The Richmond Ivy, which is owned by 22 Holdings, LLC, the same group that owns the Richmond Kickers, will kick off its inaugural season in May.

The new team marks the first time the city has fielded a pre-professional women's soccer team since the Richmond Kickers Destiny in 2009.

The team’s head coach, Kimmy Cummings, said she played for that team.

“For me having grown up in Richmond, played soccer in the area as a youth player, back then it was the Destiny team and seeing that grow. And now I’m a coach in the area as well in the youth games,” Cummings said. “So this team is a crescendo of everything that we want in Richmond and the soccer community. I couldn't be more excited about what we're building here.”

The team’s jersey and crest, which references the iconic James River Bridges, seven points to represent the seven hills of Richmond and the team's founding year of 2024, were also unveiled Thursday.

The team’s Home Opener is Saturday, May 11 at City Stadium.

