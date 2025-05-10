Richmond Ivy women's soccer club opens season Saturday at City Stadium

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Ivy women's soccer club opens up their second season in program history this weekend.

The Ivy will face the Virginia Beach United on Saturday at City Stadium.

The team is led by head coach Fred Owusu Sekyere, who previously coached at VCU and George Mason.

Ivy players will sport new jerseys this season, which, according to a news release, were designed to tie the depth of the Richmond community together with women's sports.

WTVR courtesy of Richmond Ivy SC

"The Woven Together Kits visually showcase the interconnectedness of our club and the Richmond community. This club draws strength from the support of our community members as we celebrate the young women who represent us on and off the pitch," the team said in a news release.

If you're interested in attending a game, click here for more information on tickets.



