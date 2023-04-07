Richmond is Virginia's best beer city, according to study

RICHMOND, Va. — April 7 is National Beer Day, and what better place to celebrate than Virginia's best beer city?

According to a report done by Move.org, Richmond is the best beer city in the Commonwealth based on it having the most breweries per capita.

The Veil Brewing Company had the highest variety of beers in the study done, with 829 available.

Austin, Texas had the most breweries per capita in the country with 46 total, according to Move.org

In Green Bay, the average price per pint is just $3, making it the lowest in the study and in New Haven, Connecticut the average per pint was $8, making it the highest in the study.

The data is based on which city in each state has the most breweries per 100,000 residents. For the states that don’t have a city of 100,000 residents, Move.org said they chose the biggest city in each state, with the most breweries.

Move.org