Richmond is 'facing unprecedented challenges,' police chief says

RICHMOND, Va. -- As Richmond is set to surpass last year's number of homicides, the city’s police department hopes a new grant from the Department of Justice will help combat violent crime.

"It's a big deal because we are only one of 10 cities across the country to be a recipient of this partnership this year,” Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said in an interview Friday with Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

Smith said the public safety partnership could not come at a better time.

"It is a big deal because it has shown so much success with other cities and municipalities in the past,” Smith said. “And when I say that, I’m not only saying the police departments benefit, but I’m talking about the cities and the municipalities. It is to improve police services… and significantly reduce violent crime."

Smith said that a reduction in gun violence is one of a few things the city needs now. Additionally, Smith plans on using the DOJ partnership to combat youth crime.

"Our youth are committing and being victimized by violent crime right now,” Smith said. “So that is something that this will help us take a look at that."

Smith said the partnership brings a lot of brass and brains to the table. For example, U.S. attorneys, commonwealth’s attorneys and numerous federal partners with resources will work together as Richmond unpacks the violence and looks to clean up the streets.

Smith said the best part is that the grant is a multi-year partnership.

“It’s a three year commitment,” Smith explained. “It’s not a fly-by-night program. This is something where it's all hands on deck to address violent crime."

While there is not a specific amount the DOJ will spend on the partnership, Smith estimated it to be around $800,000 between subject matter experts and other help he said the city desperately needs.