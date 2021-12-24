Richmond is bustling with last-minute shoppers

RICHMOND, Va. — Christmas Eve morning in Richmond was full of last-minute rushing for many people trying to find gifts before Christmas Day.

“Oh my god, so much going on,” Merisa Aranas Pasternak said. "We’re literally doing last-minute shopping for teenagers.”

Pasternak was among those doing las- minute shopping in Carytown on Christmas Eve.

“We’re having to be very flexible and we’re just kind of rolling with it, and Carytown has been one of our favorite places to go when we’re in town.”

She and her husband arrived in Virginia earlier this week from New Orleans, after spending three days on the road.

According to the National Retail Federation, about 6% of Americans that were surveyed said they were planning to shop the day before Christmas, while about 148 million Americans did their shopping last weekend.

Another constant hurdle has been global supply chain issues, making it hard to find hot holiday gifts and delaying shipping times.

“My husband did a really good job, he actually shipped a few things for my son and apparently for me about a month ago," Pasternak said.

While it's been a little chaotic, Pasternak said she and her family are just grateful to spending time together, this holiday season.

“We know that its really not about things, especially these days. Its about how lucky we are that we’re going to be able to spend a little time together," Pasternak said.

The National Retail Federation says about 65% of Americans who were surveyed plan on shopping the week after Christmas.

