Richmond International Film Festival offers a 'wonderful opportunity' to meet filmmakers and stars

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond International Film Festival (RIFF) is set to kick off its highly anticipated week of films, stars, and music, beginning with opening night at the historic Byrd Theatre on Tuesday.

"This year is going to be our biggest yet,” Heather Waters, festival founder and producer, said about the festival which showcases 175 films from 25 countries. “They're all premieres, meaning the audience gets to see them before they hit the theaters.”

The festival opens with the films “Saturn” and “A Mother’s Promise,” the latter being particularly special for Waters.

“It happens to be my own that I just directed,” she shared. “[It's] based on a true story written by David Wall, so really excited to share that.”

As one of the largest international competitive film festivals in the Mid-Atlantic, RIFF features a robust lineup of special guests.

“We've got over 200 special guests that are flying in from around the world to be here with us in Richmond,” Waters noted, adding excitement about the Friday night film “Tapawingo,” which stars Jon Heder, Gina Gershon, and Billy Zane.

Audiences will have the opportunity to engage directly with filmmakers and actors throughout the week.

“It's a treat for the Richmonders to come out and meet some of these filmmakers and stars, and there's no barrier in between them,” Waters said. “That's a wonderful opportunity.”

In addition to film screenings, RIFF will also feature live music acts at various Richmond venues from Wednesday through Saturday.

This year, for the first time, the festival will extend to Petersburg, offering a concert under the stars with Rodney Stith and an art exhibit focused on Martin Luther King Jr.

At the Quirk Hotel in downtown Richmond, the host venue for RIFF, General Manager Morgan Slade expressed enthusiasm for the festival's impact.

“It brings so much talent and energy to our hotel for the month, so it's fantastic,” he said. “Quirk is a big supporter of the arts in general, and we have been supporting RIFF for years.”

To further celebrate the event, the hotel will feature a special cocktail titled “The Root of all Drama,” with proceeds going back to RIFF.

The festival runs from Tuesday through Sunday, with awards presented at the Red Carpet Awards closing night at the Byrd Theatre.

Audience members will have the chance to vote on every film and music act they see.



