Richmond International Film Festival to feature 170-plus films from 25 countries

RICHMOND, Va. --The Richmond International Film Festival (RIFF) is scheduled to return to Richmond Tuesday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024 with more 170 film premieres from 25 countries.

The theme of this year's festival, Rooted RVA, aims to "expand upon building bridges in our community and being a welcoming platform for guests from around the world."

"Throughout the week many events reflect our approach to being rooted in inclusiveness, community and the arts, providing opportunities for engagement, discussion, cultural exchanges, and entertainment," organizers wrote. "The annual festival is a catalyst for conversations and a collective celebration of rich, diverse perspectives and ideas."

RIFF, one of the largest international competitive film festivals in the Mid-Atlantic, brings cutting edge film premiers to Richmond, Virginia plus nightly local, national and international music performances, panels and Q&As, the red carpet awards, mixers, and more all of which usher the spirit of Hollywood into RVA.

Advanced tickets are encouraged and are on sale now, according to organizers.

Opening night will feature "Saturn" and "A Mother's Promise" with special guests at 7 p.m. at the Byrd Theatre.

"Saturn:" The character-based sci-fi drama about a family in a picturesque seaside town whose lives are upended when a strange planet appears in the sky on a collision course for earth.

"A Mother's Promise:" When an aspiring singer in 1920s New York City is framed and falsely imprisoned on prostitution charges, she launches a combination escort service and extortion racket to fund the fight to regain custody of her daughter and vows revenge against the men who set her up. Based on true events, Vivian Gordon spoke out for scores of women who were wrongfully charged, tried and imprisoned by corrupt cops and judges. Forgotten to history, Vivian brought down a dirty mayor and changed an unscrupulously misogynistic judicial system.

The closing night film is "That They May Face the Rising Sun" at 5:45 p.m. at the Byrd Theatre.

The film is an adaptation of the novel written by John McGahern, which is published in the U.S. under the title By the Lake.

Click here for the complete RIFF schedule.

Click here to learn more about the featured films.



